Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Cavins works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle Surgery at DeLand
    1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871989400
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Florida Hospital East Orlando
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cavins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cavins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cavins works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cavins’s profile.

Dr. Cavins has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

