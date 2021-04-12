Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle Surgery at DeLand1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cavins is a wonderful dr. He cares about his patients. He takes the time to explain everything. He's the best!!!
About Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cavins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cavins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavins has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavins.
