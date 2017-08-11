Overview

Dr. Zachary Brener, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Brener works at VOORHIES NEPHROLOGY MEDICAL PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.