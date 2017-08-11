Dr. Zachary Brener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Brener, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Zaki Nakach MD PC1309 Avenue P Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 648-2162
Sheepshead Bay Renal Care Center26 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-5955
Seacrest Health Care Ctr3035 W 24th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 648-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Brener who has lots of knowledge in his professional field. Pleasant manners and wants to help patients in every way.
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265479539
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Brener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brener has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brener.
