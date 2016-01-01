Dr. Zachary Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Berg, MD is a Pulmonologist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Greenville200 Health Care Dr Ste 1501, Greenville, IL 62246 Directions (618) 641-5803
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Berg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Arizona
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.