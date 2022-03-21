See All Plastic Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Berbos works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 483-4751
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mesa - Baseline
    8435 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 900-9349
  3. 3
    Office
    8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 598-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berbos?

    Mar 21, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Berbos to close/fix wound on my upper right eyelid. I found him to be pleasant, knowledgeable, and awesome at explaining the details - he even will draw pics. I am 9 days Post Op and each day my eye is improving and I beginning to see the results & he did a pretty good job! Thank you!!
    Michelle M — Mar 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berbos to family and friends

    Dr. Berbos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berbos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD.

    About Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497996433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Facial Appearances: Richard Anderson, MD; John McCann, MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mn Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berbos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berbos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berbos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Berbos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berbos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berbos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berbos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.