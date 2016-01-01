Dr. Zachary Barker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Barker, DO
Overview
Dr. Zachary Barker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Prairie, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tn and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Ferguson Medical Group320 N Lincoln St, East Prairie, MO 63845 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Barker, DO
- Family Medicine
- 3 years of experience
- English
- 1760041875
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tn
- Family Practice
