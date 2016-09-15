Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Mississippi Health Care2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-2680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Dominic CV Surgery Associates971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1250, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baldwin?
He has improved my circulation in my legs. Very caring and the best doctor I go to. And I see plenty of them. Lol.for real. I see 5 different specialist.
About Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487778239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of California
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baldwin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.