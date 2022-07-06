Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM
Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic, 1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124, (801) 262-8486, Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday Closed
Belmont W. Anderson Dpm Ltd., 1416 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146, (702) 878-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent Dr. From a 70 year native in excellent health Dr. & staff compassionate knowledgeable DR. for Las Vegas from one who knows a lot of Dr. I Las Vegas!!!!!!
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1720464787
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.