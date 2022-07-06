Overview

Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Anderson works at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.