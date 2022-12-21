Dr. Zachariah George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachariah George, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachariah George, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 303, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 864-3900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Neurological Surgery PC500 Montauk Hwy Ste K, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 983-8400
- 3 1 5th Ave # 1136, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 241-5708
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was my second back surgery performed by Dr. George. My first surgery was a spinal stenosis "cleanout". With a slightly herniated disc and some degenerative discs and my disregard for limiting my activity (yardwork) I needed a second surgery two years later. This procedure was L2/3 L3/4 L4/5 EXTREME LATERAL INTERBODY FUSION AUTOGRAFT ALLOGRAFT AIRO ONLY LAMINECTOMY NEUROPLASTY L2-5 INSTRUMENTED FUSION AUTOGRAFT ALLOGRAFT, BMP-2. ( In laymans terms: rods and screws ). Another complete success by Dr. George. I am now 5 weeks post-op and am pain free. Walking does cause some soreness but this is to be expected as I am still healing. The hip pain, leg numbness and inability to stand for any length of time i was experiencing pre-op is gone. Dr. George's assistants Randi and Keith are top notch as is the office staff, notably Fran. I would certainly meet with Dr. George before you decide on any neurosurgeon. He also is in Newsday's Top Doctors magazine under neurosurgeons !
- Neurosurgery
- English, Malayalam
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Neurosurgery
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George speaks Malayalam.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.