Dr. Zachariah Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachariah Chambers, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.
Decatur Office3281 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 463-1088
Tenaya Office2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 463-1088
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437357019
- University of Mississippi
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.