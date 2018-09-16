Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- CA
- Fountain Valley
- Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD
Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Reda works at
Locations
-
1
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 966-7253MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Newport Childrens Medical Group1640 Newport Blvd Ste 210, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 642-7332
-
3
Laguna Beach Office31862 Coast Hwy Ste 203, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-4538
-
4
Newport Childrens Medical Group1401 Avocado Ave Ste 802, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 698-1648
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Children's Hospital At Mission
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Apnea
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Asthma-Related Cough
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
- View other providers who treat Chronic Cough
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Concussion Treatment
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cryotherapy for Warts
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Exercise-Induced Asthma
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Ventilation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinworm
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Fever
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respirator Fit Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sports-Related Concussion
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stridor
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Weight Gain
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Whooping Cough
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reda?
My son saw Dr. Reda until he was 15 and then wanted to go to a regular GP. He has also treated my daughter since birth. Dr. Reda is a wonderful, knowledgeable and caring physician who was excellent in diagnosing respiratory issues and joint problems. I would highly recommend him to anyone as well as Dr. Matlick, a female physician at Newport Children's Group. He is busy and can't spend a lot of time chit chatting, but that is because he has many patients requesting to see him.
About Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1487658936
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Flushing Hosp Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reda works at
Dr. Reda speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Reda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.