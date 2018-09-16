See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD

Pediatrics
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Reda works at SSMDINC in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Laguna Beach, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
    17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 966-7253
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Newport Childrens Medical Group
    1640 Newport Blvd Ste 210, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-7332
  3. 3
    Laguna Beach Office
    31862 Coast Hwy Ste 203, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-4538
  4. 4
    Newport Childrens Medical Group
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 802, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 698-1648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital At Mission
  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Fissure
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Apnea
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma in Children
Asthma-Related Cough
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
Chronic Cough
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Concussion
Concussion Treatment
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Exercise Counseling
Exercise-Induced Asthma
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Mechanical Ventilation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Recurrent Fever
Reflux Esophagitis
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sepsis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sports-Related Concussion
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Strep Throat
Stridor Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 16, 2018
    My son saw Dr. Reda until he was 15 and then wanted to go to a regular GP. He has also treated my daughter since birth. Dr. Reda is a wonderful, knowledgeable and caring physician who was excellent in diagnosing respiratory issues and joint problems. I would highly recommend him to anyone as well as Dr. Matlick, a female physician at Newport Children's Group. He is busy and can't spend a lot of time chit chatting, but that is because he has many patients requesting to see him.
    CDM Mom in Corona del Mar, CA — Sep 16, 2018
    About Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487658936
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hospital Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Reda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

