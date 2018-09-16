Overview

Dr. Zacharia Reda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Reda works at SSMDINC in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Laguna Beach, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.