Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF
Dr. Reagle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perinatal, Obstetrics and Gynecology Health Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3957
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reagle?
Dr Reagle is a very caring doctor. I have been under his care for 3 years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1447489893
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- U C S F Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reagle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reagle works at
Dr. Reagle has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.