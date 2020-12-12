Dr. Zacharia Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zacharia Isaac, MD
Overview
Dr. Zacharia Isaac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time to listen and examine. He is caring and very knowledgable. He saved my life. He is the best.
About Dr. Zacharia Isaac, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
