Dr. Zach Rozenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Zach Rozenbaum, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Rozenbaum works at
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zach Rozenbaum, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1952929077
Dr. Rozenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozenbaum.
