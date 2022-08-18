Dr. Zaaira Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaaira Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Zaaira Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Delmarva PA6511 Deer Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-8037
Quinn Pediatric Dentistry P.A.1380 S STate St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Annual eye exam. Equipment appears to be latest and in good condition. The office is pristine.
About Dr. Zaaira Ahmad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1154591964
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
