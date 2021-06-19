Overview

Dr. Zachariah Zachariah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Zachariah works at UHealth at Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.