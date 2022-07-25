Overview

Dr. Z Chris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Chris works at Inova Medical Group in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.