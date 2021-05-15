Dr. Yvonne Zaharakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaharakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Zaharakis, MD
Dr. Yvonne Zaharakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Ny Neurological Associates PC162 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 794-2281Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I had brought my friend in for a senior profile as he was not acting himself. As it turned out he needed nursing care and Dr Zaharakis referred him to a special neurologist who told me after about 20 minutes that my friend would die unless he obtained nursing care as he was unable to use reasonable judgment.
About Dr. Yvonne Zaharakis, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Ny And Presby Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurology
Dr. Zaharakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaharakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaharakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaharakis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaharakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaharakis speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaharakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaharakis.
