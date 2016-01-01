Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umezurike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Umezurike works at
Locations
Sherman Podiatry PA1800 N Charles St Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 539-4282
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umezurike?
About Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710148556
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umezurike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umezurike accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umezurike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umezurike works at
Dr. Umezurike has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umezurike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Umezurike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umezurike.
