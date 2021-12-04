Dr. Yvonne Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Tyson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Tyson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners3816 Woodruff Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 377-1111
-
2
Complete Women Care925 E San Antonio Dr Ste 18, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
3
Clinica Santa Clara7643 Atlantic Ave, Cudahy, CA 90201 Directions (562) 377-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyson?
All of my visits have been Excellent. I have been a patient for over 25 years.
About Dr. Yvonne Tyson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881617868
Education & Certifications
- Martin L King Jr Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson works at
Dr. Tyson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.