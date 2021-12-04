Overview

Dr. Yvonne Tyson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tyson works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Cudahy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.