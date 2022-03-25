Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvonne Smallwood-Sherrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Smallwood-Sherrer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cria Laboratory2900 NW 62nd St Ste 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 229-7030
-
2
Center for Rheumatology,immunology &arthriti5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 110, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer?
I've been to several doctors who can't figure out what autoimmune illness I have and after simple blood tests sent me on my way. Dr. Sherrer is kind, listens thoroughly, and does not give up until she figures out your correct diagnosis. She is a phenomenal doctor.
About Dr. Yvonne Smallwood-Sherrer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316940810
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smallwood-Sherrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.