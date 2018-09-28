See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD

Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Saenger works at Antonio Tito Fojo MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Garnet Health Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Kidney Infection
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cancer
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Melanoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2018
    Dr Saenger is an excellent oncologist with a focus on immunotherapy. Very caring and detail oriented!
    Pat in NY, NY — Sep 28, 2018
    About Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD

    Oncology
    21 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1235363664
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saenger works at Antonio Tito Fojo MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saenger’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

