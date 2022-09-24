Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvonne Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Reed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
Yvonne Reed MD505 N Ridgeway Dr Ste 283, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 517-7180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always correct diagnosis. Saved my life when I was mis-diagnosed. She found my throat cancer after another well established Dr in cleburne treated me for throat irritation. 30 radiation treatments I am clear for now. if not for her, it would have grown and spread. She treats my entire family. Only one I trust . If she doesn’t know what’s wrong, she won’t hesitate to refer you to someone who can help. She cares to much about her patients to play God.
About Dr. Yvonne Reed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740244136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.