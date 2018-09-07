Overview

Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.