Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.

Dr. Muojieje works at Sierra Vista Rural Health Clnc in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Muojicare Foot and Ankle Center
    4500 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 449-9232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Linda M. — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710360037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muojieje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muojieje has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muojieje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muojieje works at Sierra Vista Rural Health Clnc in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Muojieje’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muojieje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muojieje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muojieje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muojieje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.