Dr. Yvonne McFarlane-Ferriera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne McFarlane-Ferriera, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ W Indies and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yvonne McFarlane-Ferriera, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689754772
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Brooklyn Hosp|Princess Margaret Hosp
- Princess Margaret Hosp
- Univ W Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera has seen patients for Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera.
