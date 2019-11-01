See All Otolaryngologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Yvonne Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Lee works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specs in Bedford, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 (817) 540-3121
  2. 2
    Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists
    1600 W College St Ste 270, Grapevine, TX 76051 (817) 540-3121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Deviated Septum
Ear Disorders
Enlarged Turbinates
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperacusis
Larynx Conditions
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. Lee is FANTASTIC!!! She's both caring and very personable yet at the same time, she maintains professionalism regarding the best care specifically designed for each individual patient. I'm am delighted with my care. Thank you Dr. Lee.
    Karen Spencer — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. Yvonne Lee, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1629368873
    Education & Certifications

    University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Cornell University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

