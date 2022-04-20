Dr. Yvonne Layugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Layugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yvonne Layugan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern Univeristy Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Layugan works at
Family Clinic, LLC123 Concord Plaza Shopping Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 416-1926Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital South
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthcare USA
- HealthLink
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Have been going to Dr. Layugan for the past 8 years with great care from her and staff.
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1902940869
- Forest Park Community Hospital
- Forest Park Hospital
- Far Eastern Univeristy Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dr. Layugan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layugan works at
Dr. Layugan speaks Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Layugan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.