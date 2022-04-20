Overview

Dr. Yvonne Layugan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern Univeristy Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Layugan works at Family Clinic, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.