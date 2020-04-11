Overview

Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Koch works at Mt. Sinai Specialty Care, Coral Gables, FL in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.