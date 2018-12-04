See All Dermatopathologists in Attleboro, MA
Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD

Dermatopathology
2 (51)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Hines works at Hines Dermatology Associates in Attleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hines Dermatology Associates Inc.
    555 Pleasant St Ste 106, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Impetigo

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Wellesley, MA — Dec 04, 2018
    About Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255370904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hines works at Hines Dermatology Associates in Attleboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hines’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

