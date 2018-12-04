Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hines works at
Locations
Hines Dermatology Associates Inc.555 Pleasant St Ste 106, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (401) 421-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She rates more than five stars. My brother went to see her. When I seek medical attention for myself or my family, I am not looking for someone who wins a popularity contest daily, I want a competent medical professional who will address and manage a medical issue. She is a superb professional with a no nonsense approach. She clearly knows her stuff.
About Dr. Yvonne Hines, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
