Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City.

Dr. Hall works at Guadalupe Psychiatry and Mental Health Services in Rio Rancho, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guadalupe Psychiatry and Mental Health Services
    1350 Jackie Rd SE Ste 104, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 515-3982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 04, 2018
    Dr Hall is knowledgeable and kind. When I called with concerns about a medicine she prescribed, she phoned back to investigate my symptoms and explained what I should do. She gives me practical advice in a calm and considerate manner.
    Rio Rancho — Apr 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922029164
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Guadalupe Psychiatry and Mental Health Services in Rio Rancho, NM. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

