Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Counseling Center5350 Hollister Ave Ste E, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 681-0520
-
2
Yvonne B Ferguson MD5951 Encina Rd Ste 200, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 967-6967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?
She is the most compassionate, smart, relateable physician I have ever had the good fortune to have found. She has been there for me any time I have needed here in the 8 or so years that she has been my doctor. She has literally saved my life many times when I did not know how I would make it through the day. There is nothing she can not handle with her great sense of humor and real compassion for the human spirit sitting in front of her. I feel blessed to have her in my life.
About Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1396789467
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.