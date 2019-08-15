See All Pediatricians in Corona, CA
Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD

Pediatrics
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. D'Sylva works at D'sylva Pediatrics in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yvonne Dsylva MD Inc.
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2A, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 736-8144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Great Dr. she is the first Dr we got since we moved from Dallas Texas 2017. And sinces then she is my kids Pediatrics she is lovely she explain the conditions she gave my daughter and my son the best treats My son Ian and Jeanelle. Barr love you so much and thank you for your care??
    Jennie Barr — Aug 15, 2019
    About Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417040361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Sylva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Sylva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Sylva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Sylva works at D'sylva Pediatrics in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. D'Sylva’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Sylva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Sylva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Sylva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Sylva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

