Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. D'Sylva works at
Locations
Yvonne Dsylva MD Inc.770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2A, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 736-8144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. she is the first Dr we got since we moved from Dallas Texas 2017. And sinces then she is my kids Pediatrics she is lovely she explain the conditions she gave my daughter and my son the best treats My son Ian and Jeanelle. Barr love you so much and thank you for your care??
About Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417040361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Sylva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Sylva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Sylva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Sylva speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Sylva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Sylva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Sylva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Sylva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.