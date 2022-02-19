Dr. Yvonne Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Curran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Curran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons (Ireland) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Curran works at
Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a long time patient of Dr. Currans. Dr. Curran has always been caring, conscientous, and thoughtful about our approach to my problems, and I highly recommend her as a Neurologist.
About Dr. Yvonne Curran, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1518950039
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Royal College Of Surgeons (Ireland)
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curran speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.