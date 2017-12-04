Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvonne Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Collins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
What Dr. Collins is, a gift from GOD. She's smart, intelligent, k ows how to communicate with her patients. Most of all she cares about her patients. I have not seen her in about 20 years, but I trust her with my life! Excellent doctor, excellence in her profession. KUDOS! Dr. Collins! God bless you.
About Dr. Yvonne Collins, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902919954
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Cook Co Hosp
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.