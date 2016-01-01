Dr. Yvonne Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Chu, MD
Dr. Yvonne Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Quest Diagnostics1977 Butler Blvd # E6200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100
Champaign Dental Group6565 Fannin St # M-196, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1033108410
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
