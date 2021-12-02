Overview

Dr. Yvonne Callas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cresskill, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh|Fairleigh Dickinson University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Callas works at Yvonne Callas DMD FAGD in Cresskill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.