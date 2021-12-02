Dr. Yvonne Callas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Callas, DMD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Callas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cresskill, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh|Fairleigh Dickinson University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Callas works at
Locations
-
1
Yvonne Callas DMD FAGD194 County Rd, Cresskill, NJ 07626 Directions (201) 204-0757
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was perfect. Dr. Callas and her staff made me feel relaxed. She was very informative and experienced. Loved my visit.
About Dr. Yvonne Callas, DMD
- Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1013088855
Education & Certifications
- FAGD
- Fairleigh|Fairleigh Dickinson University
