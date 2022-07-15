Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvonne Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Baum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Yvonne Baum, MD700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 912, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-3808Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
A very good Dr. Fast results concerning my diagnosis. Would recommend any time. Staff are personable and efficient. Over all a good experience for someone who's been to a Dr. a handful of times over 50 years.
About Dr. Yvonne Baum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont AMC
- Texas Technical University
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
