Overview

Dr. Yvonne Barry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Barry works at Valley Oaks Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.