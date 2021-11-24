Dr. Yvonne Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duke Endocrinology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I would highly recommend Dr. Baker. I found her to be quite pleasant, knowledgeable and focused, but not rushed.She conducted a comprehensive and thorough examination and seemed interested in my thoughts and ideas throughout as she constantly asked if there were questions. The assisting medical staff was fantastic.
About Dr. Yvonne Baker, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811331135
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.