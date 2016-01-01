Dr. Yvonne Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Bach, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Bach, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Bach works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente12100 Euclid St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 741-3448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bach?
About Dr. Yvonne Bach, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396967337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bach works at
Dr. Bach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.