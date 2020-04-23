Dr. Yvette Tomacruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomacruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Tomacruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvette Tomacruz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Nor-lea Hospital District and University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Kidney & Blood Pressure Clinic1126 Slide Rd Unit 4B, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 793-8447
-
2
Accesscare Lamesa Dialysis1600 N Bryan Ave, Lamesa, TX 79331 Directions (806) 872-9239
-
3
Fmc Dialysis of Plainview3304 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 296-6661
- 4 6630 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 793-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good doctor's visit. Staff great too. Information given me always up todate and on target.
About Dr. Yvette Tomacruz, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700018991
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
