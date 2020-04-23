Overview

Dr. Yvette Tomacruz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Nor-lea Hospital District and University Medical Center.



Dr. Tomacruz works at Kidney & Blood Pressure Clinic of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Lamesa, TX and Plainview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.