Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Tivoli works at Atlantic Derm in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Derm
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 490, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Keloid Scar
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Keloid Scar
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Procedures
Skin Screenings
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 05, 2021
    I was initially scheduled to have a couple of moles looked at but after arriving Dr. Tivoli recommended a full body scan - and was able to do it that appointment; no rescheduling needed. I was very nervous (because of the reason for my visit) but David at the front desk put me right at ease with his genuine friendliness. He treated other patients as though they were family. He spoke so kindly to them and even remembered their names! Dr. Tivoli was very kind and helped to ease my nerves. She explained everything she was doing and made sure I was comfortable at all times. I never once felt uncomfortable, rushed, or taken advantage of. No procedures were pushed on me and she spent time with me again at the end of the appointment to make sure I understood everything. For such a stressful reason to visit Dr. Tivoli I am very thankful that I chose her office. I highly recommend Dr. Tivoli to everyone!
    About Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700024833
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tivoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tivoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tivoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tivoli works at Atlantic Derm in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tivoli’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tivoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tivoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tivoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tivoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

