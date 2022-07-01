Overview

Dr. Yvette Marquez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Marquez works at Chaparral Medical Group Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA and Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.