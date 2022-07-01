Dr. Yvette Marquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Marquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvette Marquez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.9170 Haven Ave Ste 108, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 881-6713
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-1020
-
3
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 881-6713
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marquez had to give me some bad news on our first visit. She took a lot of time to explain my options. She personally called another neurosurgeon to get me a next day appointment so I could start the surgery process. Empathetic, patient, and professional....what more could you ask for!
About Dr. Yvette Marquez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255640892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Neurosurgery
