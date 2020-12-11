Overview

Dr. Yvette Leslie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Leslie works at ENT & Voice Care Of Atlanta in Tucker, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.