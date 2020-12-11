Dr. Yvette Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Leslie, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvette Leslie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Leslie works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. and Voice Care of Atlanta Inc.1390 Montreal Rd Ste 120, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 593-3328Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
-
3
Southpoint Eye Care PC5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 345, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 939-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leslie?
Dr. Leslie was very thorough and knowledgeable! I felt comfortable and informed at the close of the appointment.
About Dr. Yvette Leslie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871500017
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leslie works at
Dr. Leslie has seen patients for Laryngitis, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leslie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.