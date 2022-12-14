Dr. Lam-Tsai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvette Lam-Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvette Lam-Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Lam-Tsai works at
Locations
Clinic for Digestive Diseases PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 600, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-2116
Clinic for Digestive Diseases, P.C14869 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 972-2116
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 4 9836 W Yearling Rd Unit 1300, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (623) 972-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time colonoscopy; Dr Lam and staff at AZ Digestive Health took great care of me. They made sure I was comfortable, educated me, and answered all my questions. The appointment was quick, and everyone was efficient and friendly. I would absolutely recommend Dr Lam.
About Dr. Yvette Lam-Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam-Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam-Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam-Tsai has seen patients for Constipation, Heartburn and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam-Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam-Tsai speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam-Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam-Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam-Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam-Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.