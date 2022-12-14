Overview

Dr. Yvette Lam-Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Lam-Tsai works at Arizona Digestive Health in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Heartburn and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.