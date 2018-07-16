See All General Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Laclaustra works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Breast Surgical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarah McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Sarah McLaughlin, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Emmanuel Gabriel, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Gabriel, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Jakub, MD
Dr. James Jakub, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Associates in Radiation Oncology Services
    10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
  3. 3
    Women's Breast Care Center, Inc
    3319 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laclaustra?

    Jul 16, 2018
    Kind, caring and saved my life! During this very difficult time Dr. Laclaustra made it bearable. I thank her in my prayers everyday and I ask God to protect her and let her continue to make a difference. This doctor has a great sense of humor too. Great caring staff and super clean office.
    Debbie Smith in Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Jul 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laclaustra to family and friends

    Dr. Laclaustra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laclaustra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD.

    About Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528199411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laclaustra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laclaustra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laclaustra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laclaustra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laclaustra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laclaustra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laclaustra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.