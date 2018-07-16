Overview

Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Laclaustra works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.