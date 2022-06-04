Overview

Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School , Dallas, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.