Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD
Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.
East Bay Womens Health3300 Webster St Ste 1200, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 653-0846Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
East Bay Womens Health512 Westline Dr Ste 103, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 653-0846Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
I am so greatful to Dr Gentry had been having issues for a year finally I was referred to her practice she really listened to me and was so caring and thank god fot Dr Gentry my issues were resolved she is caring and amazing
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Calif
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gentry speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
