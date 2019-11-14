Overview

Dr. Yvette Gbemudu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Gbemudu works at Henrietta Johnson Medical Ctr in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.