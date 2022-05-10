See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Southbury, CT
Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Connecticut Medical Group - Southbury
    22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 108, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 262-4200
    River Glen Health Care Ctr
    162 S Britain Rd, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 364-3364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Griffin Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2022
    She listens to your concerns and explains everything to you. She takes the time to make sure you understand her diagnosis and care plan. She is an exceptional doctor and never makes you feel rushed
    About Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114968302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Southbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

